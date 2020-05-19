Retail Helpers program now in 75% of Kwik Trip stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Kwik Trip has reached a milestone with 75% of stores employing retail helpers.

In 2013, Kwik Trip launched its Retail Helper program. This program is designed for individuals with disabilities - providing them meaningful jobs with a great team of coworkers while earning an income and doing a job they are proud of.

Today, Kwik Trip has over 500 retail helpers working in their stores. The retail helpers complete many of the same tasks as Kwik Trip’s Guest Service coworkers. Some of their duties include maintaining a positive store image and sanitation standards, monitoring cleanliness and maintenance needs, ensuring a high level of customer service, and assisting with essential functions such as stocking, unloading, filling coolers, and more.

Joalyn Torgerson, the program coordinator, says, “At Kwik Trip our mission statement is to treat others like we like to be treated and make a difference in their lives. There is no better way to do that than to make a difference in the life of an individual with a disability's life, and they in fact make an impact in all of our lives by making our days better with their positive attitudes and hard work ethic."

If you would like more information on Kwik Trip’s available Retail Helper positions, visit their website.