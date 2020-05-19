Sunshine will bring warmth…

Stubborn early week clouds…

A storm system continues to pump moisture into the area from the east, but since it is moving away the system has stopped producing any rain or drizzle here. We have even had some breaks in the overcast skies.

Work week starts with cool weather…

The clouds have kept highs in the 50s and 60s Tuesday, but once sunshine returns Wednesday highs will quickly rebound into the 70s and a few 80s for the Upper Midwest.

Another active pattern for Friday through Monday…

Another slowly approaching storm system will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday chances will be slight, but then higher for the weekend. We will monitor this system for any severe weather possibility, especially for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden