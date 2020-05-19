Darner’s departure adds uncertainty for Thompson

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The sudden and unexpected change at head coach at UW-Green Bay has recruits wondering, including Central's Terrance Thompson.

Thompson signed his letter of intent to Green Bay less than a month ago.

But Linc Darner's departure from the program Monday is leaving some in limbo.

Thompson was one of three recruits this year for Darner.

As for the future, he's taking a wait and see approach.

"I talked to the athletic director and he told me a few things that he didn't want to tell the media yet. He said head coaching job is going to be filled within the next few weeks so I'm just going to wait and see who they hire and I'm going to make my decision off that," Thompson told our affiliate WBAY.

The school said a national search for a new head coach is underway.