LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Valley View Mall is getting ready to reopen.

The mall has been closed since March 18.

The doors open Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

Going forward, the mall will have limited hours until further notice. They'll be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The mall's website said individual store hours and restaurant hours may vary.

