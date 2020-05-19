Watch: Tom Tiffany sworn-in by Nancy Pelosi

Washington D.C. (WXOW) - Tom Tiffany became Wisconsin's newest congressman on Tuesday.

With his wife and daughters at his side, Tiffany was sworn-in by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tiffany defeated Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker in a special election last week to fill the remainder of Rep. Sean Duffy, who retired.

Both have said they are running again for the seat in the November election.

