Wisconsin reports more than 7,000 recovered COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) update shows there were 198 new cases in Wisconsin which brings the total number to 12,885. There were 144 new cases the day before and 356 on Sunday.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,110, an increase of 42 from Monday.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus increased by eight to 467.

Statewide, 148,237 tests have come back negative.

Health officials said 16% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

There are 18 more people hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 for a total of 398, 129 of them in intensive care.

The state has a supply of 1,253 ventilators, 301 of which are in use for patients.

On Tuesday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 7,012. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show six COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as Monday. None of the six are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Seven of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon.

The counties listed in the table below update their figures later in the afternoon. When new information becomes available, we'll update the table.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Rate (Positive cases per 100K people) Case Fatality Percentage (Percent of cases who died) Buffalo 5 508 1 38.0 20 Crawford 23 598 0 141.2 0 Grant 75 1,705 10 144.7 13 Jackson 15 731 1 73.1 7 La Crosse 47* 3,593 0 39.9 0 Monroe 15 1,537 1 33.0 7 Trempealeau 11 979 0 37.4 0 Vernon 12 827 0 39.3 0 Figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

*La Crosse Co. differs from the state with one additional case. The figure from La Crosse County is used here.

The Monroe Co. case occurred earlier this month. The person died due to underlying health conditions but tested positive for the virus. The state began counting this death on April 28.



On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there are three free testing sites in western Wisconsin. The dates and locations are below.

May 19-Jackson County Fairgrounds, 10 am to 7 pm

May 20-Arcadia High School, also 10 am to 7 pm

May 21-Onalaska Omni Center, 11 am to 7 pm.

Additional details on the three drive through sites can be found here.