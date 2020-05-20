AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new poll finds that strong concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections is reinforcing widespread opposition among Americans to reopening public places.

The new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 83% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that lifting restrictions in their area will lead to additional infections.

About 54% say they are very or extremely concerned that such steps will result in a spike of COVID-19 cases.

The poll also found about a third of Republicans are very or extremely concerned about the possibility of additional infections, compared to three-quarters of Democrats.