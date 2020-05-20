AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.

The person says Cohen will be released on furlough with the expectation that he will transition to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.