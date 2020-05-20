BREAKING: Walz announces guidelines for restaurants, bars and salons to reopen with restrictions on June 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced guidelines for the state's bars, restaurants and salons to reopen with restrictions on June 1.

Walz said outdoor dining can begin on June 1 with restaurants maintaining social distancing and seating 50 patrons or less at a time. Walz said restaurants and bars can continue to offer takeout, curbside and delivery services as well. Walz had issued the closure order for the businesses in March.

“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry,” Walz said in a news release. “While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors.”

LEARN MORE: Minnesota's Stay Safe Plan

Walz also announced that salons and barbershops will be allowed to open on June 1 at 25 percent occupancy.

“While all Minnesotans are eager to get a haircut, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our salons and barbershops that put their businesses on hold in order to allow the state time to prepare for COVID-19,” Walz said. “With the addition of safety measures like personal protective equipment and a limited number of people inside, it’s safe to say we’re not going back to normal. But we can cautiously turn the dial back as Minnesotans continue to do their part to stay safe. Make a reservation, wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”

According to the news release, in both industries, customers are strongly recommended to wear masks, make reservations and adhere to social distancing requirements.

“It’s important for all Minnesotans to remember that they have a big role to play in making this reopening process successful,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in the news release. “By continuing to follow social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, washing hands, and staying home when sick, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable friends and family members.”

This is phase two of the governor's Stay Safe, MN plan. This phase will also include the opening of campgrounds and more recreational activities, Walz said. More information on the Stay Safe plan can be found here.

“Now is the time for innovative solutions as we navigate a new normal, support our favorite businesses and ensure the safety of workers and customers,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “This phased approach to reopening our economy is rooted in safety for everyone, and will ensure we can continue to put more Minnesotans back to work and make data-driven decisions at every turn of the dial.”