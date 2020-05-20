Construction complete on new Caledonia mental health clinic, still waiting to open

CALEDONIA, Minn (WXOW) - Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has a brand new office just down the street from their old one in Caledonia.

The nonprofit organization completed work in late April, but staff are still working with patients from home via telephone or video chat due to COVID-19.

The new clinic adds space for the team of nine that will work there to offer services like adult and child therapy, substance abuse counseling, and instructions on life skills.

"We can accommodate more people now," said Gary Hempel, Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services at HVMHC. "We have five therapy offices. We have two rooms, one for telemedicine, and we have another room for children's support service."

Hempel said that the advanced duct-work and staggered rooms help provide for a quieter experience for patients compared to their last office.

"There is far more confidentiality," said Hempel. "It’s very difficult to hear people talking because of how there are these almost soundproof rooms.”

The 15-year veteran sees the new clinic expanding in specialty services like the ability to prescribe medication and adding more staff in the near future.

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center currently operates five clinics in southeastern Minnesota.