Emergency room visits drop dramatically during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local hospitals have seen a big drop in the number of people coming into emergency rooms.

Doctors say emergency room visits are down 50% at the local and national levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials believe it's due, in part, to people being worried about getting exposed to someone in the hospital with COVID-19.

Doctors say you shouldn't be concerned about it.

"It's more dangerous to stay at home with a time-sensitive emergency than to come to an ER department, where we are well equipped to understand the difference between sick people with the coronavirus and sick people without the coronavirus," said Dr. Jeffrey VanBendegom, an ER Physician at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

He says hospitals have taken advanced precautions to make sure COVID patients and non COVID patients are separated.