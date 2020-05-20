FAA seeks $5.9 million penalty over 270 cargo flights

Federal regulators are seeking a $5.9 million penalty against an Atlanta aviation company that they say operated 270 illegal cargo flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that Humes McCoy Aviation lacked a commercial operating certificate and used pilots who had not passed required tests. An attorney for the company denied all the FAA’s accusations, saying that Humes McCoy doesn’t even own any planes. The FAA said Humes McCoy used small planes to operate illegal flights in North Carolina, South Carolina and Iowa from 2017 through 2019. The alleged violations are civil, not criminal. The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA.