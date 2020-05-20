Gundersen adjusts visitor guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is changing its visitor policies.

They announced the changes Wednesday morning.

Those changes are:

Adult patients will be allowed one (1) visitor over the age of 18 per 24-hour period.

Nursery, Pediatric, and Pediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (PNICU) patients may have one (1) support person, not to exceed two different people in 24 hours.

Exceptions are available for end-of-life care, interpreter/communication needs and Labor and Delivery.

Some things will remain the same.

Patients, support people and visitors must bring and wear a cloth face covering. These are needed for everyone, including Gundersen staff.

Everyone entering a Gundersen facility will be asked if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 and have their temperature taken. (Symptoms include temperature of 100.0 F, new cough, shortness of breath or unexplained body aches.)

All patients and visitors should allow at least six feet between themselves and other patients and visitors, even when wearing a face covering.

No visitors are allowed who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and visitors are not allowed to visit patients being treated for COVID-19.

Primary support people, visitors and healthcare decision makers who are currently experiencing or experienced any COVID-19 symptoms within the last 14 days, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, are not permitted.

Entrances to Gundersen facilites will remain limited to allow for patient and visitor screening.

A statement from Gundersen said they are currently reviewing other guidelines for possible changes.