Here’s what is open for parks and recreation in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has updated what is open for recreational opportunities in the city.

The following are now open for use by the public, although the department urges people to practice social distancing, limiting groups to ten or less at any given time, and advises that the virus can survive up to three days on hard surfaces.

Parks

Trails

Skate Park

Tennis Courts

Golf Course

Playgrounds

Boat Landings

Disc Golf

Beaches

Park restrooms, splash pads, and canoe/kayak rentals at Pettibone Park are closed until further notice.

The Parks Department also advises that through June 30,

Park shelter reservations only for groups of 10 or less

Ball field reservations for groups of 10 or less

No in-person programs

Both the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center and South Side Neighborhood Center are closed

The Parks Department will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 when City Hall reopens. Walk-in hours are from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Thursday. Phone hours are from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.