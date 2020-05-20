Iowa woman charged with stabbing husband’s girlfriend
An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend allegedly shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the attack. The Des Moines Register reports 55-year-old Michelle Lee Boat is charged with first-degree murder in the death Tuesday of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough. She also faces charges for abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times over the past two months. Pella police said in a criminal complaint that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to an apartment complex before the stabbing.