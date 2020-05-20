Joe Biden visits La Crosse virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hosted a virtual roundtable to discuss issues facing rural communities.

Congressmen Ron Kind introduced the former vice president before he spoke with local healthcare leaders, small business and rural farm owners from counties surrounding La Crosse.

"Farmers are in trouble and bankruptcies are real. The pain has been especially profound in rural America," Biden said. "Rural communities power our nation. They feed our bodies and they fuel our engines. They're the stewards that protect our lands and we cannot sustain an economy that exacts value from them without ever sharing the rewards."

He said he is pushing for a national relief plan called "The Feed Act" to get money into the hands of farmers everywhere.

"Not one more penny should go to a Fortune 500 company. Period. Not a single penny. They don't need it," Biden said. "We have to keep main street open because it's the heart and soul that makes everything beat in all of these small communities in my state and yours."

For part of his plan, Biden would appoint an inspector general as an independent entity to oversee that money found its way into rural areas--not wealthy corporations.

"Congress should pay agriculture and pay you guys to buy this stuff from you and deliver it to those folks that in fact desperately need those programs that are feeding thousands of people," Biden said.

Biden said President Trump's USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was not a quick enough response.