Local artist’s new music resonates in times of change

(WXOW) - An area musician said his recent digital EP and single focus heavily on a time of transition. Former GET Vocal Point member Carter Bennett made his debut on streaming music services earlier this year.

Bennett released the EP called "The Realization" back in January. He said he spent some time writing music in high school, and in his first year at Tiffin University in Ohio, music classes and collaborations helped put his plans into action. The songs, Bennett said, speak to the nature of making a big life change.

"It dives into my struggles transitioning from high school to college and being 10 hours away from home…trying to adjust to this new lifestyle and new chapter of my life," Bennett said.

Bennett hopes the music resonates with people going through their own time of transition.

Just a few weeks back, Bennett also released a new single "Prima Donna." All of his music is available on digital services like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon.

Hear a sample of "Prima Donna" in the video!