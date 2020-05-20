Local salons practice new safety protocols in preparation to reopen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hair, nail, and spa salons are slowly opening back up or have already opened, but didn't do so without first making changes.

Sue Kolve's Salon & Day Spa is now open, but with limitations. Sanitizer is sprayed on all equipment before and after use. After equipment is sprayed, it is left to sit for 10 minutes until the next customer can be seated. When the sanitizer has dried, cards are placed down to inform the customer that area has been cleaned.

Sue Kolve-Feehan, the Owner of Sue Kolve's Salon & Day Spa, said it was rough for her staff to get the news when they had to close but have come out shinning.

"Each of our service providers built up very thoughtful personalized safety protocols," Kolve-Feehan said. "My staff made sure that we provided the safest environment for our customers and our team."

Before reopening, each staff member designed a safety protocol. For example, massage therapists used washable linens and placed protective wraps on the massage bed, and they change uniforms in-between each customer.

Jacki Harper, the Artistic Director at Kolve's, said she had received nothing but positive feedback from customers.

"Customers have said to me, 'Oh my goodness, I feel human again!' Or, 'I feel like my self again'", Harper said. "Staff members and I are so happy to be able to interact with our guests again. You don't realize how much you take human interaction for granted until you don't have it anymore!"

Over at Orange Pearl Salon & Spa, the staff is slowly transitioning to reopen. Orange Pearl does not officially reopen until May 26.

Owner Chantel Turk said while they are eager to get customers back in the door, safety is their top priority.

"Right now, we are not allowing people to come in and do walk-in appointments," Turk said. "We require people to call us before coming in, so we may make sure our team members are ready for them."

Turk said her staff is sanitizing surfaces and wiping down equipment with commercial-grade cleaning products.

Katie Hanson, the Salon Coordinator for Orange Pearl, said everyone is taking cleaning the salon very seriously.

"Our guests miss us as much as we miss them," Hanson said. "We're excited to have everyone come back. Our phone conversations with customers have been a lot longer. People have been calling us with excitement."

Turk said her staff have been practicing proper face mask and glove use.