645 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reports 645 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday.

The Department said 17,670 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 2,025 health care workers. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

29 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours. 26 of the29 lived in either long-term care or assisted living facilities according to state figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Department reported that the state COVID-19 death toll is now at 777, and 635 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said 12,227 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated an addition of 687 from yesterday.

Health officials said about 167,338 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including 5,503 newly-completed tests reported on Wednesday.

Health officials also said five more people than yesterday, 550, are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota. 212 are in intensive care, a drop of 17 from Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 75 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments