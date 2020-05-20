Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths; Walz to speak

Minnesota has recorded 29 more COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest one-day death toll of the pandemic. The new deaths raise the state’s total to 777, which includes 635 residents of long-term care facilities. The state’s highest one-day death toll was 30 reported May 6. All but three of the new deaths involved residents of long-term care facilities. The department also reported 645 new confirmed cases for a total of 17,670. The department issued the numbers just ahead of Gov. Tim Walz’s scheduled announcement Wednesday about plans for a phased reopening of bars, restaurants, salons and other establishments, with restrictions.