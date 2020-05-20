Missouri Southern State names new president

Missouri Southern State University in Joplin has chosen its new president. The university’s board selected Dean Van Galen Monday to become the school’s sixth president, beginning July 1. Van Galen most recently served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He also taught and was an administrator at Truman State University in Kirksville and the University of West Florida. Van Galen earned a doctorate at Kansas State University. His base salary will be $270,000, with other allowances. He succeeds Alan Marble, who is retiring.