Nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients, even as deaths climb

Minnesota hospitals continue to discharge patients infected with COVID-19 to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities where the majority of coronavirus deaths have occurred. Some lawmakers, families of residents and others are voicing their opposition to the transfers, saying they are endangering the health of the uninfected who live in the facilities. The Star Tribune reports they are calling for more scrutiny from state officials over the transfers, including tougher standards over which facilities should be allowed to accept infected patients. The Minnesota Department of Health turned to nursing homes to relieve hospitals that were at risk of being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.