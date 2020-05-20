Onalaska closes Aquatic Center for 2020 season

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska won't open their Aquatic Center this summer.

The Common Council made the decision at a meeting Tuesday night based on an earlier Park Board vote favoring closing the facility.

They cited physical distancing standards and limited group gatherings as part of the reasoning behind the closure. The difficulty of cleaning and disinfecting common-touch areas also factored into the decision.

Park and Recreation Director Dan Wick said in a statement, “It is extremely unfortunate that we are unable to open the Aquatic Center this summer. Many communities have had to make this difficult decision; while we would love to be able to open the Aquatic Center, concerns of staff and public safety along with the financial strain on the City was too much.”