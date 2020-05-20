Regional FEMA administrator applauds Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator for the region that covers Wisconsin says he's been impressed with the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

James K. Joseph was in Madison Tuesday to visit with Wisconsin Emergency Management officials and to see the state's N95 mask decontamination system.

Wisconsin's relationship with FEMA has been key to its response. Joseph says the state's tracking of things like hospital capacity and supply of personal protective equipment lets the federal agency know where the state needs help.

"The way the National Guard has set up testing facilities, the way they are having a call center operating to relay those results, the way they are working with the private sector to analyze the data, it's nothing short of impressive," Joseph said of the response by state officials.