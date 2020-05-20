Suspect in Iowa City homicide arrested in Minneapolis

Another suspect is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Iowa City in April. Iowa City police say 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis in the death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters. Bland is awaiting extradition to Johnson County. Police say Winters was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment on April 20. Two other people, 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa, of Iowa City, and 44-year-old Reginald Little, have also been charged with first-degree murder. A fourth person is charged with helping Little avoid arrest.