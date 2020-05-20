Trempealeau Co. Health, National Guard test for COVID-19 in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - People in Trempealeau County had the opportunity for free COVID-19 testing in Arcadia on Wednesday.

The Trempealeau County Health Department and members of the Wisconsin National Guard spent the day at a drive-through testing site at Arcadia High School.

Widespread testing is an important component of the containment strategy.

"Having the National Guard here and doing this free testing really helps round out the picture of COVID and helps us start to plot our steps as we move into the future," said Barb Barczak, Trempealeau County Director of Public Health.

Following testing, those experiencing symptoms are told to self-isolate at home until the results are available, usually within three to five days.

Another testing site is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the Onalaska Omni Center. It is for La Crosse County residents only. The testing is free and on a first-come-first-served basis. 400 test kits are available.