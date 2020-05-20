Walker: President, GOP will win in Western Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republicans think recent trends and past performance show the president will help win Western Wisconsin.

During a teleconference Wednesday morning, former governor Scott Walker said the open 32nd District state senate seat shows strong support for the Republican ticket.

"Part of the reason why the district is open is the incumbent saw the writing on the wall. Not only did we get the president elected in 2016, we picked up another state assembly seat nearby just north of the senate district we're talking about when the mayor of Mondovi stepped up and won. That was largely because of the president's coattails. I think the president's going to have coattails in that state senate district. I think we can win it."

Three candidates are currently collecting signatures to contend for that seat.

Walker also says recent political moves by Congressman Ron Kind will deliver his seat and White House to the GOP.

"When the chips were down, he voted with AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and every left-winger for the partisan impeachment of the president. And I think in a district that's going to go for the president again, that is a big deal and a big problem for Ron Kind."

When it comes to the presidential race among all Wisconsin voters, the latest Marquette poll shows Biden still leading president trump across the state of Wisconsin, but that lead is within the poll's margin of error.