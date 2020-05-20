Warmer weather is back…

Great Wednesday weather!…

The sun made a spectacular reappearance Wednesday, and highs jumped into the middle and upper 70s! Unfortunately, those clouds will return for Thursday. Some sun is still possible and temperatures will fall back a tad.

Tree pollen season…

Pollen counts have responded to trees waking up for the warm season, so allergy sufferers take note.

Less than stellar holiday weather…

Though highs will suffer a bit on Thursday, we will still continue to look for 70s to near 80 through the weekend as a storm system pumps warmer air northward. Keeping the readings a bit cooler will be increasing chances of showers and t-storms for the holiday weekend, including Memorial Day.

It’s an active pattern for Friday night through the middle of next week…

We have pushed back the possibility of rain until Friday night, but the chances are pretty high for the weekend, and we will monitor this system for any severe weather possibility, especially for Saturday and Sunday.

