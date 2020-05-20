Wis. Department of Tourism adds two new virtual activities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Tourism launched two new virtual activities.

The Ultimate Wisconsin Fishing Game lets you choose from four different lakes around the state and put your fishing skills to the test. You'll also be able to learn about different species in the Badger State.

The other game is called Match It! Wisconsin. Players race against the clock, flipping over two cards at a time to find all the matching pairs. The cards include Wisconsin-themed food, events and iconic landmarks.

Both games are to entertain Wisconsin families while restrictions from COVID-19 may prevent some from traveling.