Wisconsin weighs mailing all voters absentee application

Wisconsin election officials are set to vote on whether to mail absentee ballot applications to voters who haven’t requested one even as President Donald Trump is threatening to pull funding from other states that have adopted similar initiatives. The state Election Commission is set to vote Wednesday evening on a plan to spend $2.1 million in federal pandemic stimulus money to send applications to 2.7 million voters. The move comes as the commission is trying to fend off a lawsuit from advocates for the disabled and minorities demanding the panel send absentee ballots to every voter in the state.