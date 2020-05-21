Active weekend ahead…

Great Wednesday weather!…

Clouds hung in there for a good part of Thursday keeping temperatures cool, but the afternoon has brought more sunshine and warmer readings in the 60s to lower 70s.

Tree pollen season…

Pollen counts have continued to be high this spring, and this is the tree pollen part of the warm season, so allergy sufferers take note.

Less than stellar holiday weather…

Clouds and occasional periods of t-storms will mark our holiday weekend, but we will still continue to look for 70s to near 80 through the weekend as a storm system pumps warmer air northward. We will likely make up for this spring’s rainfall deficit.

It’s an active pattern for Friday night through the middle of next week…

Showers and t-storms will rumble through, and we will monitor this system for any severe weather possibility, but it does not appear likely at this time.

Medium range outlook...

Looking ahead to the first few days of June shows that warmer than average weather is favored. We shall see if a wet weather pattern develops, too.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden