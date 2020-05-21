UPDATE: Suspect in beating death out on bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: A $5,000 cash bond was posted for a La Crosse man accused of causing the death of an elderly man in the northside Menard's parking lot earlier this month.

At a hearing Thursday morning, the bond was reduced from a $100,000 cash bond to a $5,000 cash bond for 50-year-old Matthew Kinstler.

By Thursday afternoon, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that the bond was posted for Kinstler. Once the paperwork was completed, he was able to leave the La Crosse County Jail where he'd been since his May 5 arrest by police. One of the conditions of his release is that he is on home monitoring.

Kinstler is charged with one count of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Russell W. Paulson.

On May 1, Kinstler and Paulson had a verbal argument in the parking lot of the La Crosse Menards store. The criminal complaint said that the argument began after Kinstler felt Paulson, 79, parked too close to Kinstler's vehicle.

Paulson was injured in the fight. He later died of his injuries.

On May 15, Kinstler pleaded not guilty to the reckless homicide charge and was bound over for trial.