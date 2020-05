Brookwood High School's Mike Schaefer was a three-sport star.

Sports came easy but the communicating part did not.

Schaefer was born unable to hear.

In February of 1999, we chronicled his journey through a basketball game to learn more about how he handled being hearing-impaired while playing the game.

Schaefer currently lives in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and is raising three kids who are also hearing-impaired.