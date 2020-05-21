Despite COVID-19 changes Oktoberfest fundraiser still sells out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest U.S.A. changed its "Forks and Corks" fundraiser to "Forks and Pork" and sold out all of its curbside dinners on Thursday.

The event raised money for educational scholarships through the Gemutlichkeit Foundation and for COVID-19 relief through the La Crosse Area Emergency Response fund.

The Oktoberfest Family served drive-by-dinners including a grilled pork ribeye, buttered corn and a baked potato.

The change from a wine-tasting event to a curb-side dinner helped keep the event from getting cancelled.

Oktoberfest organizers are set to decide whether or not the festival will go on as usual by mid-July.