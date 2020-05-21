Dry Thursday with Big Changes for the Weekend

It has been a while…

On Wednesday we got up to 79 degrees in La Crosse with plenty of sunshine. We were really close to that 80 degree mark, which we haven’t seen in over 230 days. The last 80 degree day in La Crosse was on October 1, 2019. We are looking at the chance to hit 80 degrees this weekend.

Dry for the time being…

We’re looking at a dry Thursday on tap with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be a little cooler, in the low 70s which is average for this time of year. All in all, we have another nice spring day with a SE breeze from 5-10 mph. Our pollen forecast for the day is a tough one if tree pollen gets you, with high birch and tree counts. We could see those levels drop for the weekend as we have some showers/t-storms in the forecast.

Active and warm pattern…

Thursday looks to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. On Friday we should stay dry for most of the day with mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies with showers becoming possible in the evening. Heading into Saturday we are looking at off and on showers/t-storms through the weekend. It will NOT be a washout, outdoor plans will still be ok at times just keep our Stormtracker 19 Weather app handy with radar and forecast updates. I think our best chance to see 80 degrees will come on Sunday; otherwise most of our upcoming forecast supports temps in the upper 70s.

Enjoy your day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears