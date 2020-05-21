Duluth-based Essentia Health to lay off 900 employees

Essentia Health says it is laying off 900 employees as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into business. Essentia Health CEO David Herman said Thursday that the recent cost-reduction measures the Duluth-based health care system has taken “are not sufficient to preserve our mission and the health of the organization.” The Star Tribune reports the cuts represent 6 percent of Essentia’s workforce. The cuts are in addition to 850 Essentia employees who have been placed on administrative leave. Minnesota hospitals are dealing with a steep drop in business while preparing for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients. Routine visits have been postponed and elective surgeries were not allowed until recently.