Federal prison term on meth charge for La Crosse man

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man gets nine-and-a-half years in federal prison after his conviction on a drug charge.

Jack Taylor, 35, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison on one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Taylor pleaded guilty in January to the charge.

In July 2019, he was arrested by La Crosse Police at his north side residence.

Inside, police found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for another felony drug trafficking case in La Crosse County and two separate trafficking cases in Houston County. He was also on supervision from Houston County for a felony conviction of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

In the sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson noted Taylor's long and violent criminal history that includes 14 prior felony convictions.