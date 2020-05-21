Fire damages Sparta area home

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a Sparta area home is still under investigation.

Chief Mike Arnold of Erv's Sparta Area Fire Protection District said they were called around 10:15 p.m. to the home on Jamboree Road in the Town of Leon.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Chief Arnold said the fire is believed to have started on a deck and spread to the rest of the home.

A neighbor called the fire in to 9-1-1.

The people in the home, Chief Arnold said, were watching TV and unaware of the fire until some of the lights flickered. The owner went upstairs and at the same time the windows blew out from the fire on the deck.

Everyone in the home was able to get out. They were able to save some family possessions according to Chief Arnold.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for a leg injury by paramedics.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.