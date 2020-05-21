Getting answers: How a Wis. woman taking hydroxychloroquine tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An Oconomowoc woman says she's living proof that hydroxychloroquine doesn't protect people from coronavirus.

Kim, who asked her last name not be published, told WISN-TV she's been taking hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to help manage her pain from lupus.

During the pandemic, she was only leaving her home to go grocery shopping, but by mid-April, she started to have coronavirus symptoms.

"When they gave the diagnosis, I felt like it was a death sentence," Kim said. "I'm like how can I be sick? How? I'm on the hydroxychloroquine. And [my doctor was] like, well nobody ever said that was the cure."

The FDA has not approved hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

There is still some push for the drug though.

President Trump has been a longtime supporter of its effectiveness in treating coronavirus.

After White House staffers tested positive for the virus, the president revealed he started taking hydroxychloroquine for precautionary purposes.

We asked a doctor to clear up the discrepancy.

"There are still studies going on. It's not like it's completely ruled out as a treatment, but the initial results that we have showed it didn't do much for the virus, and it does have side effects like any medication would," said Dr. Dan Shirley, an infectious disease physician at Merier Hospital. "For the most part it's fallen out of favor as a treatment for COVID."

Doctors have warned there can be complications with heart rhythm.

However, after the president's announcement, the FDA commissioner told CNBC that the decision to take any drug is between a patient and their doctor.