Grandad Bluff Coalition files suit to stop “Grandma’s Gateway”

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) A group called the Grandad Bluff Coalition is asking for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction to stop the City of La Crosse from building multi-use trails on Grandad Bluff.

The action alleges that nearby homeowners were not informed by the City about the general plan.

The Coalition argues that residents around 29th Street South and Ebner Coulee Road did not become aware of the City's plan to construct recreational trails on the bluff until early December 2019.

The civil suit alleges the restraining order and permanent injunction are needed "to protect and preserve Grandad Bluff for all to enjoy - now and in the future."

Read the details of the lawsuit below.