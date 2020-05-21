Hundreds of people ordered dairy products to support local Wisconsin farmers

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau Lions Club came up with an idea to support local Wisconsin dairy farmers through 'dairy-baskets.'

Members of the club purchased an assortment of dairy products from local Wisconsin farmers and then re-sold them to the public.

The dairy-baskets were $20 each, and 500 were sold.

George Bartles, a member of the Trempealeau Lions, said it is great to see so many people care about local farmers.

"We are happy to help out the community," Bartels said. "The dairy baskets are a great way for people to support farmers and to get out of the house."

Because of COVID-19, the Trempealeau Lions had to cancel a good majority of their local volunteer and charity work in the community.