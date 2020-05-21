Mayo Holmen clinic to resume family medicine practice

HOLMEN, WI (WXOW) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen facility will re-open June 1.

Since April 1, that facility transitioned to a respiratory clinic. That care will continue in the lower level of the building from 8 until 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Through a release, administrator Brad Weber says, "Safety measures have been put into place to prevent any potential virus transmission from the respiratory clinic to other patients in the building, including a separate entrance for respiratory patients on the lower level, strict social distancing guidelines, and appropriate personal protective equipment."

If you have COVID symptoms, you should call the clinic before going.