Odenigbo’s opportunity: Vikings pass rusher now in key role

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is preparing for a full-time role. The departure of long-time standout Everson Griffen has opened a spot in the lineup. Odenigbo broke out last year with seven sacks, third most on the Vikings. He was on practice squads for three teams over the first nine weeks of the 2018 season. Odenigbo has been trying to take full advantage of the virtual instruction time this spring. With the camera off on his screen, Odenigbo says he gets into his stance when defensive line coach Andre Patterson discusses a technique.