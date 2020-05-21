Symphony tunes-up virtual offering for subscribers, 2020 grads

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the pomp and circumstance of graduation takes a backseat to couch commencements, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra hits the high notes when it comes to honoring seniors.

A YouTube Live symphony concert event will recognize the class of 2020 while giving one lucky channel subscriber a financial boost.

The Graduation Shoutout will take place at 8 pm on Friday, June 5 during the LSO's upcoming streaming concert. The Symphony's executive director Eva Marie Restel said the submissions have poured in from seniors both local and with family living in the area. They are working to put those names and schools together in a video segment to air at the beginning of the concert event.

Restel said the YouTube platform continues to grow the Symphony's audience. Launched as part of the La Crosse Arts Online initiative, the LSO has offered 30+ Days of Symphonies hosted by Music Director Alexander Platt. Restel said once that feature wraps up, they will initiate Friday's at the Symphony with a similar educational offering and introductions by Platt.

For subscribers to the YouTube channel, the LSO will offer a $250 prize, also to be announced at the June 5 concert. Restel said one generous donor will fund that prize.