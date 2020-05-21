Tomah Health maps out reopening plans

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health is getting ready to start reopening services to the public at the end of the month.

A number of services and events were stopped in the middle of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, said part of the June 1 reopening involves COVID-19 testing for any patients having any type of invasive procedure. Patients will have to wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the hospital. “All Tomah Health care team members will wear surgical masks and protective eyewear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), at all times when caring for patients,” she said.

Access to Tomah Health is limited to the main and emergency entrances through September 30.

Visitor restrictions are still in effect. “Based on CDC recommendations, no visitors are allowed at Tomah Health except for special circumstances including a support person for births in our Women’s Health Dept., children under the age of 18 and for end-of-life patients,” said Myhre.

She says safety is their main priority.