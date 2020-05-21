Viroqua businesses reopen

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Businesses and restaurant owners try to serve the community safely while they re-open their establishments.

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street said there are multiple options to stay safe and help business owners get back on their feet.

Driftless Cafe owner Luke Zahm said that his cafe will follow CDC and Badger Bounceback guidelines while managing efforts to keep all customers satisfied.

"Obviously there are people on both sides of the spectrum," Zahm said. "Some feel extremely comfortable with the safe at home and choose not to participate in the community right yet. Others are raring to go so we want to make sure that we create a safe space for everyone and foster that environment."

Zahm also said that one way the community can support restaurants is to buy gift cards now and save them for a future date when things are more normal. Then local restaurants can maintain steady cash flow while they try to make up for lost time.