Wis. DHS implements online options for FoodShare

(WKOW) -- Anyone using Wisconsin's FoodShare program can now shop for groceries online through Amazon and Walmart, effective Thursday.

FoodShare is the state's program that helps people with limited resources buy the food they need for good health.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of people who qualify has increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a news release, DHS expedited the plan for online purchasing, to help people physical distance.