472 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday Wisconsin health officials recorded 472 new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) update shows there are now 13,885 cases in Wisconsin.

8,012 people have recovered from the virus.

Statewide, 163, 238 have come back negative.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,218, an increase of 57 from Wednesday.

Health officials said 16% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus increased by six to 487.

There are 398 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of one, with 126 of them in intensive care, also a decrease of one from Wednesday.

The state has a supply of 1,270 ventilators, 308 of which are in use for patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show five COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, no change from Wednesday. None of the five are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Four of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon.

La Crosse County has one new case bringing their total to 48. It is a lab-confirmed case of a man in his 40s with mild symptoms. 38 of the cases are considered recovered. None of the cases are hospitalized.

Area health departments update their COVID-19 figures later in the afternoon. We'll update this story as new figures become available.