Wisconsin native writes children’s book to help explain pandemic

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin native and her partner wrote a children's book to help explain the pandemic to kids.

Waukesha native and third year medical student Greta Davis and Makenzi Jordan Rodriguez wrote "Soooo Much Toilet Paper."

The book shows the pandemic unfolding through the eyes of a little boy.

"He's learning all of these things. Like, one week they go to the store and get all this toilet paper and the next they get all the hand sanitizer, next all the milk and the eggs and then he learns the repercussions of 'Wow this wasn't supposed to happen, because now everyone else is suffering from not having enough," Rodgriguez told WBAY.

The book is sold on Amazon. All of the proceeds will support health and education initiatives, including here in Wisconsin.