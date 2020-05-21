Wisconsin Safety Council encourages travel safety this Memorial Day weekend

(WQOW) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, it is important if you choose to travel to remember that COVID-19 has not gone away.

That is what the Wisconsin Safety Council wants you to know.

As it typically does, traffic picks up on holiday weekends.

AAA is predicting a record-low travel Memorial Day weekend this year, but you should still expect to see people on the roads.

The Wisconsin Safety Council wants to remind you to obey speed limits and take your time.

You will especially need to be smart about travel when it comes to COVID-19 because once you get to where you need to go you're exposed to a whole new set of germs and could be exposing those people to your germs as well.

"Just because you are in a vehicle does not mean that you don't need to excuse all of the proper personal care: hygiene and social distancing whenever possible," said Nick Novak with the Wisconsin Safety Council. "So, that includes covering sneezes and coughs especially in a closed circulated area, do your vampire coughs, cough into your elbow or into a tissue if at all possible."

Another tip this Memorial Day weekend - do not share food and drinks.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers that there are construction projects underway in the state.

In our area, US 12 is down to one lane in each direction near the County A work zone in Black River Falls.

In Vernon County, Highway 35 is closed to through traffic in Stoddard and detoured via WIS 162 and US 14. Access to local businesses can be done by using side roads.

MORE TRAVEL INFORMATION: Wisconsin 511